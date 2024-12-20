In a remarkable development in Bengaluru, the United States has announced plans to establish a consulate in the city by January 2025. This news comes as a relief to the residents of Bengaluru, who have had to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad for visa-related work due to the absence of a US Consulate in the city.

Bengaluru, known as the IT capital of India, contributes to 40% of the country's IT revenue. Despite its significant role in the IT sector, the city lacked a US Consulate, a gap that was keenly felt by its residents and the IT industry, MP Tejaswi Surya noted, announcing the establishment of US Consulate in Bengaluru as early as next month.

A long-standing demand

The establishment of a consulate in Bengaluru has been a long-standing demand, and the recent announcement by US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, has been met with widespread approval. The journey to this announcement has been a long one, marked by persistent efforts from various quarters.

Tejasvi Surya, the BJP MP from Bengaluru South, has been a vocal advocate for the establishment of a US Consulate in the city. In November 2019, he wrote to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, highlighting the critical need for a consulate in Bengaluru. Dr Jaishankar, recognizing the validity of this demand, termed it a no-brainer and a compelling ask during his visit to Bengaluru in March 2023.

The issue was also raised with then-US Ambassador Kenneth Juster in 2020, with emphasis on Bengaluru's role in strengthening Indo-US ties. The decisive push, however, came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in 2023, when the establishment of the consulate was finalized on a reciprocal basis.

Big update for Bengalureans -

January date set for the establishment of the US Consulate in Namma Ooru



For years, Bengaluru—the IT capital contributing 40% of India’s IT revenue—lacked a US Consulate, forcing residents to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad for visa work. I made it… pic.twitter.com/vRMgOmiIle — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 20, 2024

The announcement of the consulate's establishment was made during an interactive session organized by the US-India Business Council (USIBC). Ambassador Garcetti pointed out that the US was the only major country without a consulate in Bengaluru and expressed commitment to rectify this. He also mentioned the presence of the Foreign Commercial Service in Bengaluru, indicating the city's importance to the U1S.

The establishment of the US Consulate in Bengaluru is expected to have far-reaching implications. Karnataka Minister for IT/BT, Priyank Kharge, welcomed the announcement, stating that it would significantly boost Karnataka's economic prowess. He also noted that it would strengthen ties between India and the US, fostering closer diplomatic, technological, and economic collaborations.