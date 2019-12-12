Filmmaker RGV aka Ram Gopal Varma has taken a dig at some political leaders saying that he is releasing Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu in theatres today with blessings from KA Paul, Chandrababu Naidu (CBN), Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh.

Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu, which was titled Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu earlier, has been creating a lot of buzz in the media for past several weeks. The movie was set to release in cinema halls on November 29, but its censorship was delayed due to the controversial title, story and characters of the film. A lot was said and written about Ram Gopal Varma facing troubles, but he remained calm.

RGV on mocking leaders online

Instead, Ram Gopal Varma kept mocking some political leaders on social media. He tweeted some posters and wrote, "Repe Brahmmandamaina vidudala AMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA BIDDALU ..Real actors doing fictional characters based on real characters." HOT FIGHTS In COLD WINTER ASSEMBLY SESSIONS ...AMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA BIDDALU A story of TWO BEST FRIENDS starting Tmrw Dec 12th."

Late in the evening, Ram Gopal Varma confirmed its censorship and release date. The director tweeted, "BAD NEWS FOR EVERYONE who tried to stop AMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA BIDDALU All issues of Censor and Cases sorted..Con men and Jokers can try delaying tactics but can't stop constitution guaranteed freedom of expression.. Film releasing tomorrow Dec 12th as per schedule Here's CC ."

Ram Gopal Varma says that Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu is about ragging senior political leaders. He tweeted, "It's common to do ragging to innocent college newcomer juniors but AMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA BIDDALU is about ragging hardcore senior political leaders. When they make us cry with their stupid policies, why shouldn't we laugh at them?"

Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu has finally hit the screens today. Hours before its first show began, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "Releasing today AMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA BIDDALU with blessings from PAUL, CBN, KALYAN and LOKESH who are all really very fictional and fictionally very very real "

I don't know who the man on the left is who's congratulating Pappu ? pic.twitter.com/iIW7u186ty — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 11, 2019

Amma రాజ్యంలో కడప Biddalu రెండు కులాల మధ్య గొడవ పెట్టే సినిమా కాదు ... ఇది ఒక ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్ మాత్రమే anukokunda తప్పక చూడండి .. రేపే విడుదల pic.twitter.com/zCUqaymj6M — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 11, 2019