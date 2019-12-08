Ram Gopal Varma has apparently morphed the photo of former President Pranab Mukherjee to show that he received the censor certificate of Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu (ARLKB) from Christian evangelist KA Paul.

Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu, which was titled Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu earlier, is a political thriller film which is a controversial fictional take on the current political situation in Andhra Pradesh. The movie features real-life characters of political leaders like Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and KA Paul, who have fueled a big debate in the media circle.

Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu targeted the two most powerful communities in the state. The movie was slated for worldwide release on November 29. But after seeing its controversial subject and title, the censor board declined to clear it for its theatrical release. Later, the makers changed its title and the board has now awarded it a U/A certificate.

Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to announce the new release date of Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu. He tweeted, "THRILLED to know there is still freedom of expression in our country ..KAMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA REDDLU is passed by the CENSOR ..GRAND GALA RELEASE on DEC 12 th Sorry sorry sorry ..Alavaatlo porapatu..I mean AMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA BIDDALU ."

On Sunday morning, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted a photo featuring him receiving the censor certificate from KA Paul, who he has been criticized on social media for some time now. As per its promos, Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu mocks KA Paul. RGV's followers were left wondering how the Christian evangelist presented the censor certificate, as he has no authority to do that.

A fan named Syed Sujad (@ssyed007) tweeted "What a picture is this, did it happen really... @kapaul you can do anything sir.. Amazing and thrilling stuff, ready to watch on 13" screen [not a worth of big screen]"

However, we have found that it is not the real picture. Ram Gopal Varma has morphed a photo featuring former president Pranab Mukherjee presenting a certificate to Christian evangelist KA Paul in the past. RGV has replaced Pranab's face with his own face. But the photo has been morphed in such a way that you will not believe that it is a fake one.