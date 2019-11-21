Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu has landed in a legal problem a day after Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV revealed its release. Christian evangelist KA Paul has filed a petition in the High Court, seeking an order to stall its release.

Ram Gopal Varma is known for creating controversies with the plotline and promotional strategies. His latest directorial venture Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu is set to hit the screens with even bigger controversial topics. It is a political thriller with real-life leaders as its character and current political situation of Andhra Pradesh as its story.

As per its promos, Ram Gopal Varma has taken a lot of cinematic liberties in Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu. The director is set to showcase some big leaders like former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, present Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and KA Paul in a funny way.

Controversial content

These real-life characters featured its promos show that Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu will have a lot of controversial content, which has raised a lot of curiosity among the viewers, who were eagerly waiting to hear about its release date. Ram Gopal Varma released its second trailer on his YouTube channel yesterday. In this video, he revealed that the movie will be released in theatres on November 29.

Today, KA Paul reportedly filed a petition against Ram Gopal Varma at the Hyderabad High Court, according to the reports. In his petition, the Christian preacher claimed that the movie shows him in an insulting manner. He requested the Court to stall its release. It is reported that the court has accepted the petition, but yet to reveal when it will hearing his petition.

It is known that Ram Gopal Varma and KA Paul had exchanged some serious comments about each other during the last general elections in the state. RGV had taken dig at the latter, by posting his crazy videos. Later, the Christian evangelist had slammed the filmmaker in a statement to the media.