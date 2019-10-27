The trailer of Ram Gopal Varma's Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu (KRKR) created a big sensation on the internet, by leaving both ruling and opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh red-faced during this Diwali. After seeing its title, many thought that Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu would be a hard-hitting movie on the dominance of two major castes in the political spectrum of Andhra Pradesh. This thought had generated a lot of curiosity among the filmgoers, who eagerly waiting for the release of its trailer.

Ram Gopal Varma announced earlier this week that the trailer of Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu on October 27. As promised, the director released it on his official YouTube channel and Later, he shared the link to the video on his Twitter page and wrote, "Here is the DIWALI ATOM BOMB ..The trailer of KAMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA REDDLU #KRKR."

Truly, the trailer of Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu struck the internet as a Diwali atom bomb. The 2.50-minute-long video shows that the film is going to be a political potboiler with its narration current political situation in the state. The director seems to have taken too much of cinematic liberties, as he projects all the political parties the state in a negative light.

The trailer of Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu begins with RGV's narration of the situation after the recent election in the state. He has added his imagination to real-life incidents. He goes on to project that all is not well in the state post the general election. The film features all the real-life politicians.

Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu has the characters of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, Brahmini, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, KA Paul, BJP leader Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trailer shows that RGV has not only found lookalike artistes to play these roles but also tapped out perfect performances from each one of them.

The trailer offers a glimpse that Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu has a good dose of violence. The movie is full of controversial content and it is sure to irk both ruling and opposition parties in the state, which may create problems for its release in the cinema halls. However, the video is sure to take the viewers' curiosity to the next level and make them wait eagerly for its theatrical release.