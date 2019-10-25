Ram Gopal Varma courted controversy by releasing the looks of the artistes, who are playing the roles of Pawan Kalyan, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy in Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu (KRKR).

After the release of Lakshmi's NTR, Ram Gopal Varma has gone on busy with the shooting of the next movie titled Kamma Rajyam lo Kadapa Reddlu, which is a based on the political developments in the Andhra Pradesh state of India. The director has revealed some photos, which created a lot of curiosity about the film. Viewers are eagerly waiting to watch its trailer.

Ram Gopal Varma announced the release date of the trailer of Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu on October 21. He tweeted, "The trailer of KAMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA REDDLU is going to release on October 27th 9.36 Am as a DIWALI GIFT to POLITICIANS, JOURNALISTS, ROWDIES, FACTIONISTS, POLICE PEOPLE and COMMON PEOPLE.. ..GOD BLESS #KRKR

Ram Gopal Varma releases movie stills

A couple of days later, Ram Gopal Varma released two stills from Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu, which features the looks of artistes, who are playing the roles of Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy in the film. He also claimed that the poster resembling some real-life people is coincidental.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "On eve of Diwali 27th October. Trailer release at 9.36 AM. It is a non-controversial film with controversial characters #KRKR Some people in this poster resembling some people in real life is purely coincidental and not at all intentional #KRKR."

Ram Gopal Varma released another photo Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu, which offers a glimpse at loo of the artiste, who is essaying the role of Pawan Kalyan. He also tweeted, "A pic from KAMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA REDDLU. Trailer releasing day after 27th with Diwali blessings at 9.36 Am.. Resemblence to any person is purely coincidental #KRKR."

These new stills have doubled the curiosity and expectation from Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu. On the other hand, they have left the followers of Pawan Kalyan, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy red-face. In their reply, they blasted Ram Gopal Varma and threatened to boycott the film.