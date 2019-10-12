Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's administration accused the previous TDP government of making financial issues amounting to large debts that are spilling over to the present administration.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said to undo the damages of the Telugu Desam Party (DSP) to undo the damage.

"The previous government has left behind a legacy of huge debts stemming from off-budget borrowings and loans from various corporations and extravagant spending and clearing the dues of their favoured contractors while mounting the dues to public services and other utilities," he was quoted as saying to IANS.

A letter issued by the SBI on September 30 stated that the loans taken by Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation (APPFC) amount for Rs 3,000 crore alone.

Referring to the letter, Rajendranath said the state's outstanding debts increased from Rs 9,665 crores in 2017 to Rs 35,964 crores in 2018 in the previous government.

Other allegations included former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu of drawing supplementary grants, taking 'loans' from corporations including the Civil Supplies and drawing Rs 5,000 crore on a single day.

Mismanagement of funds was also mentioned as the former finance minister paid only eight contractors and ignored utility bills of programmes such as the mid-day meals, fees reimbursement, land accusation and other expenditures were kept pending.

Around Rs 14,857 crores of money is owned to distribution company by the state according to a PPA with companies that heavily favours the distributor.

Anti-people policies and deaths

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu slammed Reddy saying that his party is implementing anti-people policies and is acting like a "psycho".

"The YSRCP government is implementing anti-people policies. Unnecessary and illegal cases are being filed on leaders of other parties. The police are creating unnecessary problems. I am good to people who are good to me. But Jagan is acting like a psycho," Naidu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Calling the current government's rule as "bad" he said Reddy's arrogance shows from his implementation of 'J Tax' from the people.

"The YSRCP rule is extremely bad. Party leaders are collecting 'J Tax' (Jagan tax). I saw many Chief Ministers but I have never seen a Chief Minister like him. The law should be the same for all. I warn the government to change its arrogant attitude. The government is targeting our party leaders. That is not fair," the chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said.

The TDP had accused the present YSRCP party of harassment and violent attacks including killing of its party workers.

Reports suggest that the TDP accused Reddy's party members to be behind the deaths of eight of TDP party workers especially in the violent region of Palnadu in Guntur district. Apart from the deaths, around 500 party workers have been attacked by the present government according to the TDP.

The TDP leader Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were placed under house arrest last month to deter them from participating in protests against the YSRCP government.