The tussle between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) over the allocation of the party's parliament office has now reached New Delhi as YSRCP has been allocated the TDP's office.

The YSR Congress party is allocated with room number 5 on the Ground floor of Parliament, which was earlier occupied by the TDP (2014-2019). YSRCP stated that they have been given the order to take on the party office but TDP responded to this saying that they have not reached any official letter regarding the shifting of the office.

The TDP said that they will fight to retain its office in the parliament and will not budge to YSRCP over this. YSRCP maintained that the TDP parliamentary office has been officially assigned to them but TDP refused these claims saying that they will not vacate from the premises and will fight till the end against this.

Allotment of the parliamentary party offices comes through the officials and parliamentary secretariat. The party offices are allocated based on the number of MP's political party has. In the 17th Lok Sabha, YSRCP has 22 MPS while TDP has 3. Earlier in the 16th Lok Sabha, TDP had the maximum number of MPs and based on that the allotment was made.

Another tussle has also broken out between both the parties over the farmer loan waiver as Jaganmohan Reddy has axed Chandrababu Naidu's 'Annadata Sukhibhava' scheme implemented in 2017.

TDP had promised to waive off farmer loans in 5 instalments out of which 3 instalments were completed ahead of the elections before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) had come into place. TDP had planned on waiving the rest two instalments after the elections.

Jagan Reddy has launched 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme for the farmers against Naidu's scheme. Reddy's scheme will be implemented from October 15. Under the scheme, farmers holding up to 5 acres of land will be given an assistance of Rs 50,000 a year in four equal instalments of Rs 12,500, in addition to zero-interest loans and free bore-wells.