Nene KA Paul has received over 2 million views on the YouTube channel of Ram Gopal Varma and its response is much bigger than three other songs from his film Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu (KRKR).

Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu is a political thriller drama, which deals with current political status in Andhra Pradesh. Its controversial subject, which showcases Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, has generated a lot of curiosity about the movie and the viewers are eagerly waiting to know about the date of its theatrical release.

On October 26, Ram Gopal Varma leased the trailer of Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu on his official YouTube channel and the video has registered around 6 million views so far. The director also released its title track, songs Babu Champesthaadu and Caste Feeling, which have received 1.6, 1.36 and 1.7 million, respectively, on the YouTube channel of Ram Gopal Varma so far.

Before releasing the full song, Ram Gopal Varma released a 25-second-long promo of Nene KA Paul, which recorded 1.51 million views, which is almost equal the response for each of the three songs. Encouraged by the response, the filmmaker released the full song on November 2. This track has received 2,141,486 views in less than two days and started trending on YouTube.

Ram Gopal Varma tweets link

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted the link to Nene KA Paul on November 2 and wrote, "From KAMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA REDDLU the #KApaulSONG 's music is by the super talented @ravishankars72, lyrics are by the ultra-versatile @Sirasri and it is sung by the inimitable Harmaan Nazim."

KA Paul, whose real name is Kilari Anand Paul, is a Christian evangelist from Chittivalasa, Andhra Pradesh and He runs a ministry called Gospel to the Unreached Millions. He has become a jester in the media with his weird behaviour and crazy claims. The song Nene KA Paul, which shows his real footage is all about his crazy behaviour and actions.

Ram Gopal Varma released a new still from Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu featuring the look of KA Paul on his Twitter page. The director also wrote, "A pic of P A Kaul from KAMMA RAJYAMLO KADAPA REDDLU..His resemblance to K A Paul is purely coincidental #KRKR."

"Kiladi Pawl is one of the legendary charlatans who serenades as a Christian. His middle name is controversy and he has transformed himself to be a jester in the media. He is one of those peddlers that the Bible keeps talking about and warning gullible Christians to stay away from. Over the years he has grown a thick crocodile hide and has got used to the mockery he makes of himself. One of the most tragic humans ever," a person named Sunil George answered a question on Quora.