The war of words between Christian evangelist KA Paul and maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is continuing. After the recent controversy that happened over the morphed photo, Paul, via Skype from New York, addressed the media in Hyderabad. He requested the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to not permit the screening of RGV's political thriller 'Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu.'

RGV is senseless

KA Paul, via Skype, addressed the media and said, "Senseless He knows that I am very busy and I cannot make it to India now. So that is why he used the trick of the morphed photo. I am busy 24 hours and many media persons are calling me and asking for interviews. So I thought it would be better talking like this so that a serious action can be taken on him."

'RGV never sought permission before portraying him in the movie'

Paul alleged that Ram Gopal Varma has never sought his permission before portraying him in the movie and that too in a demeaning manner. Also, he added that one cannot insult anyone in the name of freedom of expression. He said, "Varma is not above law and he will not be spared. Serious punishment should be given to him. I won't be leaving him so easily. 10 days ago, High court has ordered to them to show me the movie and release only after i clear it."

Meanwhile, the film did not get its censor certificate yet and it is leading to many controversies all over. The film which was initially titled as Kadapa Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu has got its title changed and is now called Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu. All eyes are on this film because many controversies have surrounded the film and people are curious to know what is so controversial in this film that it is not getting the censor certificate. The film is actually slated for release on December 12.