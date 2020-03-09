Popular actress Regina Cassandra was thrilled when she got a call from Koratala Siva for a special song in megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Acharya. She says that she took a no-brainer decision.

Chiranjeevi has gone on to work with Koratala Siva in his next venture titled Acharya after the release of his dream project Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. There is a lot of curiosity surrounding the story, his role and other cast and crew of the movie. Several big names are already on board. The latest we hear is that Regina Cassandra has been roped to shake her legs with Chiru in the special song of the film.

Regina Cassandra has starred in over 30 movies in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages in her career spanning one and half-decade. But this is the first time she has accepted to do a special song and the reason is that she is getting an opportunity to groove opposite megastar Chiranjeevi, as it is once in a lifetime experience.

The Awe actress is all thrilled over her experience of grooving with Chiranjeevi. She says that it was a no-brainer decision in accepting the offer when the makers approached her. "I love to dance, and if it's opposite Chiranjeevi sir, I know it doesn't get any better, so I wanted to grab it. And I am thankful for the opportunity," Regina Cassandra told Deccan Chronicle.

A celebration song

Regina Cassandra doesn't want to label this special song of Acharya as an item number. Rather she calls it a celebration song. The actress added, "Since I was never earlier part of any special number when I got a call from the filmmakers in January, I wanted to give it a try. I always believe in one thing — try different things,"

Talking about her experience of working with Chiranjeevi, she says, "I shot for six days (night shoots). Watching the ease and the grace in Chiru sir's dance movements was very inspiring. I remember, on the first day of the shoot, we shot for expressions.

His expressions complemented his gracious moves. He said I am expressive too, and I was floored with the compliment coming from someone like him."

Regina adds, "I think what sets him apart from others is the effortlessness with which he grooves. It looks so natural. He doesn't have any airs of a superstar.

Throughout the song, what I observed, was he never goes back into the caravan after the scene but keeps talking to other guests and directors on the sets who come to meet him. His humility and simplicity are what make him a superstar."