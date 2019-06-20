The south Indian film industry is abuzz with rumours of Regina Cassandra's engagement. Speculations were rife that she was going to tie the knot with her mysterious boyfriend soon. Now, there is some confirmation from her spokesperson over the issue.

Her spokesperson has clarified to media that there is no truth in the engagement reports of Regina Cassandra. According to him, she is focussed only on her work and the actress is busy with multiple projects.

There were reports that Regina Cassandra had a secret engagement with her boyfriend on 13 June. The Maanagaram actress was planning to complete all her current commitments, before tying the knot.

The rumours took her fans by a surprise who bombarded her on social media sites to give a clarification on it. Unfortunately, the 28-year old actress, who is usually active on Twitter and other platforms, remained silent. Thus creating a lot of confusions in the minds of cine-goers.

Earlier, the actress was linked up with her co-stars on numerous occasions. There were rumours of Regina dating Telugu actors like Sundeep Kishan and Sai Dharam Tej, but it turned out to be false.

Regina Cassandra made her acting debut with Tamil movie Kanda Naal Mudhal in 2005. She has starred in 28 movies in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi in the last one and half decade. She has five projects like Nenjam Marappathillai, Party, Kallapart, Evaru and Kasada Thapara in her kitty.