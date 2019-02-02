South actress Regina Cassandra has entered Bollywood with a bang in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which hit the screens on Friday, 1 February. Her role and performance have won her rave reviews from the critics and audience.

Regina Cassandra will be seen in the role named Kuhu, Sonam Kapoor's love interest. In exact terms, a girl who has a relationship with the same sex. Although she has done a small role, it has significance in the storyline. Above all, it is a courageous character in a society which still does not approve of homosexuality despite India's top court decriminalising gay sex.

"A word of praise also for Abhishek Duhan as Sweety's cruel brother Babloo; he's not a likeable figure in the least, yet he's every bit convincing. In smaller roles, Brijendra Kala and Seema Pahwa as the family's domestic help, Madhumalti Kapoor as Balbir's bossy mother, and Regina Cassandra as the luminous love interest Kuhu are all very good," Regina finds a mention in a review published by News18.

The critic from the Hindustan Times to raved about Regina and wrote, "The bright-eyed object of her affections, Kuhu, played by Regina Cassandra, remains even more of a cipher."

According to Regina Cassandra, people should be sensitive towards homosexuality and should not fight over an individual's choice. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the actress has said that she has "a few Homosexual friends."

Regina claims that the choice of a young friend of her has been accepted by her parents and did not discourage her. "We all need to extend our acceptability and understanding .However; in our society we find moral policing who no ways extend their hatred to people who like to exchange their love on a Valentine Day. Also if we see someone kissing or showcasing any form of love it is never supported. We need to have a better understanding and bring about a change towards them," the 28-year old is quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

On the professional front, Regina Cassandra is currently working on Venkat Prabhu's Party.