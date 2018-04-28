Regina Cassandra has revealed that she was a victim of sexual molestation. The actress recently opened up on the incident that had occurred during her college days near a popular cinema hall in Chennai.

In an interview with Indiaglitz, Regina Cassandra has stated that she was sexually molested multiple times. Talking about one such incident, the 27-year old claimed that some boys made crude remarks at her and four of her friends near the Ega Theatre Bridge.

The actress was shocked and embarrassed when a boy dared to touch her lips. She could not defend herself initially, but the actress became stronger after two such incidents.

In fact, Regina Cassandra, who is now gearing up for the release of her next film Mr Chandramouli, beat up a person who had tried to molest her.

Regina Cassandra opened up on the incident during the promotional interview of her upcoming Tamil movie Mr Chandramouli. The Maanagaram girl has done a glamorous role in the film, which has father and son, Karthik and Gautham Karthik, in the leads.

In recent times, several actresses have reported such incidents or have spoken about their experience. In the last few months, actresses like Amala Paul and Sanusha were sexually harassed, but they did not brush it off as minor incidents and they filed complaints against the men.

Sanusha was inappropriately touched by a man in a moving train and she got him arrested. Amala Paul had a similar experience when a 40-year-old man made sexual advances at her while she was rehearsing a song.

Coming back to Regina Cassandra, her upcoming movies are: Vishnu Vishal's Silukkuvarupatti Singam, SJ SUrya's Nenjam Marappathillai, Jai's Party, Nara Rohit's Telugu film Balakrishnudu and Bollywood flick Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.