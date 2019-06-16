Young Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan has slammed the reports that action choreographer's ignorance caused the accident on the sets of Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL and he ended up getting injured.

Sundeep Kishan took to his Twitter account on Saturday night to talk about the unfortunate accident during the shooting of a glass blast sequence. He narrated how he got a deep cut below his left eye. He said that action director was more injured than him. Both of them were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Sundeep Kishan tweeted, "Hey guys..it was an unfortunate accident in a glass blast sequence.. A metal particle was stuck in my face right under my left eye & there was a lot of blood so ppl panicked..used to such stuff now & am ok.. The stuntman sustained a much deeper cut,wishing him a speedy recovery."

Immediately after the news broke out, it was speculated that the accident was the result of the action choreographer's irresponsibility. Sundeep Kishan, who was disturbed by this news, once again took to his Twitter account this morning to set the things right. He denied the stunt master's mistake in the accident.

Sundeep Kishan tweeted, "Been reading a lot of articles that were blaming the Action Choreographer for the injury..request the media to not do so as it was not his fault It was a risky shot, I was aware of it & chose to be a part of it.. I m much better now and will start promotions for #NVNN soon..❤️

Sundeep Kishan has four projects like Naragasooran, Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL, Kasada Thapara and bilingual film Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene / Kannadi, which is set for release on July 12.

Vamsi Kaka, the publicist for Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene, tweeted, "And the date is locked. Fear Strikes this 12th of July. Get ready to be Spooked & feel the shiver down your Spine. #NinuVeedaniNeedanuNene @sundeepkishan @anyasinghoff @MusicThaman @Caarthickraju @TalkiesV @vstudiosoffl @caarthickraju @vennelakishore #NVNNOnJuly12th #NVNN."