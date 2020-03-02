A lot of speculations are rife that the title of Chiranjeevi's 152nd film is titled Acharya Chiranjeevi. But till now, makers of this Koratala Siva directorial have not made anything official about the title. Imagine Megastar Chiranjeevi himself leak the title by mistake on a public platform. Yes. It happened, and here's how.

Chiranjeevi, as chief guest, on Sunday, attended the pre-release event of a small budget film called O Pitta Katha, as a part of promotions, and the actor was all praises for the film. Talking about his journey in films, he suddenly jumped onto his next film, where he revealed the title of the film, and that is when he realised that the title was not revealed officially.

He said, "Our Acharya..." and that's when fans of the actor from the audiences started shouting out of happiness as he has revealed the title. When the doubt raised in Chiru's mind, he asked people around him whether the title hasn't been announced yet, and all of them have said 'No'.

Actors Brahmaji, Uttej, Sunil and others on the stage, couldn't keep calm or control their laughter with what they heard at that second. Chiranjeevi also, for a minute, remained silent in shock. Well, finally, the news is out and officially, the title of the film is Acharya Chirenjeevi, as reported.

Now, so that the news is out, it is high time that the makers announce the title officially. Well, fans don't need any more announcements as Chiranjeevi himself has announced it already. Ram Charan Tej is producing this film under Konidela Production Company, by joining hands with Matinee Entertainments. Sources suggest that Trisha Krishnan is playing the leading lady in this film, which might release either during Dasara this year, or post-Sankranti next year.