With the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, everyone has confined themselves to their home including celebrities and with no shoots taking place, fans are terribly missing their favourite shows. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), which is one of the most loved comedy shows, too is being missed by ardent fans.

But looks like not just fans but the cast of the show are missing their daily shooting routine and the fun on the sets as well. Hence, in the midst of lockdown, the team had a reunion!

Yes, you read it right. The only difference is that they had a virtual meet via video conference call. A screenshot has been shared on Instagram by director Malav Rajda, where actors - Mandar Chandwadkar aka Aatmaram Bhide, Tanuj Mahashabde aka Iyer, Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha and Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji - are seen having a fun talk with the director. He captioned the picture as, "When u miss ur team a lot".

But what's more refreshing is that all the actors are seen without makeup and that is a treat to TMKOC fans, who are used to seeing their favourite actors in certain get-ups.

Amit Bhatt's quarantine days:

Just like everyone else, Amit Bhatt aka Babuji of TMKOC is spending some quality family time while practising self-isolation and social distancing. The actor, who is a proud father of twin boys, has been sharing dance videos with his sons on his social media page.

Tanmay faces difficulty during lockdown:

Actor Tanmay Vekaria, who plays the role of Bhagha in TMKOC, is facing great difficulty as his building in Kandivali West, Mumbai, has recently been sealed after three residents tested positive for COVID-19.