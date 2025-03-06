Reel hobby causes blast in Gwalior building, MP Police probe reveals

A shocking revelation came from the police investigation into the blast that rocked the Legacy Plaza building in the Gola Ka Mandir area in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The blast occurred on Wednesday in the seven-story building and left two injured.

The probe has revealed that that two reel makers, who were sole victims of the blast, used highly inflammable cooking gas to create special effects in their video.

The victims, related to each other, were filming in a sealed room when the blast occurred. In their bid to enhance the visual impact of their video, they opened a cooking gas cylinder knob, filling the room with highly inflammable liquid petroleum gas.

The situation took a drastic turn when they switched on a halogen lamp, igniting the gas and causing a massive explosion.

The incident, described to IANS in detail by an investigating officer over the phone, resulted in severe burn injuries to both individuals -- identified as Rachna Jaat and Anil Jaat.

They were promptly rushed to a hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

One of the injured, Rachna Jaat, is reported to own two flats in the building. Both victims are around 35 years old and are in critical condition.

The explosion, which occurred on the first floor, caused significant damage to the building and its surroundings. The force of the blast shattered glass windows, created cracks in the walls and damaged the building, leaving the locality in chaos.

Bomb disposal squads and forensic experts were dispatched to the scene to assess the damage and gather evidence.

Police officials have confirmed that legal action will be taken against the couple under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) for endangering not only their own lives but also the lives of others.

The authorities are also considering additional charges for the extensive damage caused to the nearby structures.

(With inputs from IANS)