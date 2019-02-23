While Indians are eagerly waiting for the official launch of Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28, Xiaomi fans in China are in for another treat. Following the success of Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 7 Pro as early as next week, Redmi President Liu Weibing confirmed.

Redmi Note 7 Pro will naturally be an upgraded version of Redmi Note 7, which has been selling like hot cupcakes in China. The recent post by Weibing also confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will borrow the exact same looks of the Redmi Note 7. The images also highlighted the 48MP Sony IMX 586 camera sensor on the Pro model.

In addition to that, Weibing responded to a user query by hinting at the potential pricing of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. When a user asked Weibing how people would choose between the Mi 9 and Redmi Note 7 Pro, the company president said the latter is for those who have their budget around ¥2,000 (around Rs 21,000) while the former is targeted for those willing to go as high as ¥3,000 (Rs 31,000).

Weibing might not have revealed the exact price of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, but sure did give a clear indication of what to expect. Like other smartphones, the Redmi Note 7 Pro would also come in different RAM and storage configuration, ranging between ¥1,599 (approx. Rs 17,000) and ¥1,999 (Rs 21,000), reports suggest.

This isn't the first time we are hearing about Redmi Note 7 Pro. Previous leaks suggested the new handset would feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 chipset, a slight upgrade over Redmi Note 7's Snapdragon 660 processor. There would also be a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun hinted recently.

Redmi Note 7 Pro is also expected to offer 18W fast charging support. Other rumoured features include a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display, 13MP selfie snapper and a 4,000mAh battery. More details about the phone will be revealed at the official launch next week. Stay tuned for updates.