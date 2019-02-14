Xiaomi just confirmed that it will be launching its much-awaited Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28. One million units in three weeks later in China, the Redmi Note 7 is ready to take on the budget rivals in India with its extensive specs list at an affordable price point. But it looks like Xiaomi will face stiff competition from Samsung's latest M-series smartphone.

We are not talking about the already-launched Galaxy M10 or M20 phones, but the upcoming Galaxy M30, which will take the Indian budget smartphone market by storm. IANS reported on Thursday that the Galaxy M30 will go on sale in the first week of March, not long after the Redmi Note 7's arrival in India.

Not much is known about the Galaxy M30, but the little details that we do now are proving to be a nightmare for Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7. The upcoming Samsung budget smartphone will likely feature a triple camera set up at the back with a massive 5,000mAh battery and a Super-AMOLED Infinity-V display. The handset is to be powered by Exynos 7904 chipset paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM in 64GB and 128GB storage models, respectively.

Normally, a Samsung smartphone with such a configuration would cost no less than Rs 20,000, but the word is that the Galaxy M30 will be priced starting at Rs 15,000. The official launch of the handset is expected to happen in February itself, which means the Redmi Note 7's spotlight will be shared with Samsung later this month.

To put things into perspective, let's bring the Redmi Note 7 into the equation. The handset comes in three variants, 3GB+32GB for ¥999 (around Rs 10,300), 4GB+64GB for ¥1,199 (roughly Rs 12,400) and 6GB+64GB for ¥1,399 (around Rs 14,500). The Indian pricing is expected to be around the same and Xiaomi India's Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain is calling the Redmi Note 7 a "game changer device."

In terms of features, the Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5. There's a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary snapper. On the front, there's a 13MP camera for selfies. Under the hood, the handset packs a 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 660 chipset, and features a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm jack, 4G VoLTE bands and Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.

Now you see how Samsung Galaxy M30's triple camera, 5,000mAh battery and a competitive price tag could pose a big threat to Xiaomi. We just have to wait and watch for the final results later this month.