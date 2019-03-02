The Indian Railways have beefed up their security measures in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, based on intelligence inputs suspecting another terror attack with a general alert being issued over the tensions on the India-Pakistan border.

According to a report by TOI, the inspector general's (Railway Protection Force) office told security agencies at all stations of Western Railways to keep a close watch on long-distance trains, especially the ones plying to and from Jammu and Kashmir. A letter was sent by the IG (RPF) office in Churchgate to the heads of RPF in Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot and Bhavnagar on February 22.

The intelligence inputs from Gujarat indicates multiple blasts at public areas, including railway stations, temples and the statue of unity by the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), reports TOI. The inputs also said that a person from Hyderabad, with allegiance to terror outfit JeM, would be carrying out the attack. "This would be the biggest ever strike in history," reads the advisory issued by the MP commissioner's office, reports TOI.

The report also said, "The strike could be executed by a person named Mohammed Ibrahim, who was allegedly involved in Pulwama terrorist attack as well, a suicide bomber named Rehan, and an elderly woman. The trio works for the terrorist group operated by JeM chief Masood Azhar."

The Mumbai Police have also enhanced its security and Metro authorities have imposed a red alert at its stations. Security has been on high alert and intensive baggage checking was conducted at all stations and vigilance had been increased.

On Thursday, Government Railway Police (GRP) Commissioner Niket Kaushik said, "Security measures have been stepped up and all necessary precautions are being taken at railway stations to ensure safety.".

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has deployed teams to all major stations to conduct flash checks on passengers and baggage's and additional personnel have been deployed at the entry and exit points of the railway stations along with armed officers to ensure better access control. Special attention will be given on stations where outstation trains stop.

The surveillance cameras are being monitored round the clock. The GRP's Local Crime Branch has appointed some of its officers in civil dress to gather further intelligence.