The Mirage 2000 fighter jets that crossed the Line of Control on February 26 has hit four buildings located in the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) campus in Balakot of North-west province in Pakistan. Although the Indian government's assessment of the jet bombs having killed 200-300 Jaish militants is still not confirmed, but the radar imagery in posession with India's intelligence agencies have confirmed that the Indian Air Force has hit the targets with precision, top government officials revealed to the Indian Express.

The four buildings that were hit by the five Israel made S-2000 precision guided munition (PGM) bombs were the guest house of Maulana Masood Azhar, a separate facility for the trainers, a double storeyed building for the trainees to stay and another building where the boys underwent combat training, the official added.

Although, Pakistan has confirmed that the Indian Mirage 2000 jets dropped bombs outside Jaba town in a forest area, nearly 100 kilometres from the capital Islamabad, it denied any damage to the buildings or civilian houses and human casualties.

A report in Al Jazeera said that there were metal sharpnels from bombs which were visible in the area. It also mentions of the presence of a mysterious school named Taleem-ul-Quran being run by Jaish-e-Mohammad, where the Pakistan government denied permission to visit.

Top intelligence agencies in India told the Indian Express that Paskistan was deliberately avoiding the visit of international media fraternity to the seminary because it has been completely destroyed.

"We have confirmed reports that the Pakistan government even repaired the roof tops of the Jaish training centre, that had gone missing on the first day ofa ttack after the S-2000 PGM bombs penetrated them and exploded inside the buildings," he added.

The Indian intelligence officials also questioned that why has Pakistan suddenly sealed off the entire area and is not allowing the visits to the Jaish seminary.

India also countered allegations of Pakistan that only a few trees were uprooted because of the bombs saying that the specialised bombs come with an inbuilt software that is programmed to hit the target centres, without even causing extensive damage to the buildings, hence there is no question of damage to trees.

Indian intelligence officials also said that Pakistan air force was lured into fighting the IAF from the Southern part of the country, which kept the LoC open on the North side, from where the Indian fighter jets entered.