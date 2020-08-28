Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar is currently recovering from COVID-19, after he was diagnosed with coronavirus on August 25. That hasn't stopped the opposition party president in Karnataka from weighing in on the NEET-JEE exams, which has become a national debate and posing a lot of pressure on the center to postpone the exams.

Shivakumar shared a video recorded from his home where he is currently under quarantine while recovering from COVID. The senior Congress politician has appealed to the central government for the exams to be postponed and be conducted in a normal situation without fear of the pandemic.

"The Indian student community has a big challenge ahead. All of them have their own future. The government of India has sponsored these NEET-JEE exams. Many students across India are approaching us. This is not a time for the exams to be conducted. All party leaders and chief ministers of the country under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi have already met and requested for the postponement of the exams," Shivakumar said in a video message.

Shivakumar is further calling upon everyone to join in one voice to oppose the exams to the central government.

"We can't play with the future of our students. Our students are the future of this country," he said.

NEET-JEE exams in India

There has been strong resistance to the center's decision to proceed with JEE and NEET exams, which are scheduled to take place next month. Shivakumar is the latest politician to join the students' outcry. But no amount of opposition seems to falter the exams as the Supreme Court discusses safe conduct with the center.

Recently, climate change activist and student Greta Thunberg also lent her voice to the student movement in India.