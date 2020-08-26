The National Testing Agency (NTA) - an organisation that conducts entrance examinations for higher educational institutions - has made it pretty clear that the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE) 2020 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 exams will be held as per the schedule.

Now, the NTA has released the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Tuesday, August 26, for conducting the medical entrance test and an engineering entrance exam. Earlier on Friday, August 21, the examination body had released the date for JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams.

JEE Main 2020 is scheduled from September 1 to 6 and NEET 2020 will be held on September 13.

Several precautions and measures will be taken keeping the social distancing norms on the mind to assure the safety of the candidates.

Take a look at the NEET-JEE exams 2020 SOPs:

Maintain social distancing rules To maintain the social distancing, seating plan to be allowed Staggered slot for the candidates reporting at exam centers

What are the items permitted inside NEET-JEE exam centres

Mandatory masks, gloves for all staffs on examination duty Masks, gloves for candidates in case they don't come with their own Hand sanitizer at entry and inside the exam centers Spray bottles, sponges /cloths for disinfecting items such as desk/tables/door handles Spray entire exam centers floors, walls, doors, gates with a disinfectant backpack Staff verification and self-declaration for exam functionary Thermo gun for temp reading at the entrance Max 20 boys, girls each in separate lines for both Body pat frisking will not be done Frisking by metal detector held with a long handle will be mandatory for all candidates

Increase the no. of exam outlets, less no. of candidates per room

Among other steps taken by the NTA will be -- increasing the number of exam outlets, alternate seating plans, less number of candidates per room and staggered entry and exit.

"The number of examination centers have also been increased from 570 to 660 (for JEE Main 2020) and 2,546 to 3843 (for NEET 2020). While JEE Mains Exam is a computer-based test, NEET 2020 is a pen-paper test," said NTA in a statement, reported by PTI.

"Additionally, in the case of JEE Mains 2020, the number of shifts has been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85,000 now," it said.

"In order to ensure proper social distancing inside the examination halls, the candidates will be seated in alternate seats in case of JEE Mains. In the case of NEET 2020, the number of candidates per room has been reduced from 24 to 12," the statement further added.

(With agency inputs)