Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, August 25. DK Shivakumar has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, according to reports.

Meanwhile, India today recorded 60,975 fresh Covid-19 infections in 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 31,67,323. The country also recorded 848 more fatalities, taking the death toll to 58,390.

Karnataka Coronavirus update

Coronavirus recoveries in Karnataka exceeded infections again with 8,061 discharges even as the state tally rose to 2.83 lakh cases with 5,851 fresh Covid cases.

"Today, 5,851 new positive cases were reported and 8,061 people have been discharged," said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

As many as 130 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus in the past 24 hours, inching the statewide death toll near to 5,000.

8,061 more coronavirus patients have recovered from the virus, moving the number of total recoveries to 1.97 lakh and close to 2 lakh.

Of the 2.83 lakh cases, 81,211 are active while 768 are in the ICU.