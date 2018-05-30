With 425 million posts, comments and reactions by millions of fans around the world, IPL 2018 drove the highest level of conversation Facebook has measured for any IPL season so far, the social media giant has revealed.

The 11th edition of the IPL closed on May 27 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the finals.

CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the most talked about player and CSK the most talked team this season, Facebook said in a blog post late Tuesday.

The other most talked teams were Mumbai Indians and SRH.

Apart from Dhoni, other most talked about players were Suresh Raina from CSK, Virat Kohli from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chris Gayle from Kings XI Punjab and Rohit Sharma from Mumbai Indians (MI).

Launched on April 6, the return of the Thala and the updated Whistle Podu anthem was the most loved post of the tournament.

MI bowler Mustafizur Rahman's wishes for Bengali New Year 'Shubho Nabo Barsho!' was the second-most-loved post of the IPL 2018.

(Source: IANS)