Amul advertisements are known for their creative caricatures and impressive wordplay. They have been on top of their game and make sure to come out with a new creative presentation when the country witnesses an iconic moment.

So it comes as no surprise that the brand released a new advertisement to celebrate Chennai Super Kings' victory at the Indian Premiere League. CSK, who returned to the league after a band of two years, put up an impressive match and the team has to thank Shane Watson's massive 117 runs for the win.

Although Chennai Super Kings were the stars of the IPL 2018 finals, Ziva Dhoni stole some spotlight as well. The young internet sensation celebrating CSK's victory with her dad, MS Dhoni, melted hearts.

Given the two moments were in the limelight, Amul decided to combine both the moments and create a frame-worthy image. In its own "utterly-butterly-delicious" way, the brand honoured the efforts put in by Shane Watson and doubled-up the brand mascot (the Amul girl) to look like Ziva from the final night.

The slogan for the day read: "Shane ai Super Kings" and the tag line read: Yellow always wins. The image also featured the IPL cup with a bar of butter placed in it and a lion representing CSK in the background.

IPL 2018 finals witnessed a battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad and CSK. Dhoni's boys bowled first and SRH gave the opposition team a target of 178. Although a slow start, CSK began chasing down the target with the help of Watson. The Australian all-rounder scored his second century in this year's IPL. His brilliant innings resulted in CSK chasing down the target with eight wickets to in hand.

Post the match, Dhoni was seen celebrating the victory with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Check out the videos here.