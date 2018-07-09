Sonali Bendre's revelation about her high-grade cancer on Twitter shocked millions of Bollywood fans who are yet to come to terms with it. Her cancer has reached a critical stage and she is currently undergoing treatment in New York. But why she didn't see it coming?

Several reports doing the rounds on the internet claim Sonali discovered she was suffering from a life-threatening disease so late only because of her sheer negligence.

As per the reports, the 43-year-old actress had been experiencing severe body pain for a long time but she kept ignoring. She learnt that her cancer reached a dangerous stage only after she underwent a few tests when the pain became unbearable.

Doctors have been saying that if Sonali would've done these tests in time, she would've experienced less pain during the treatment and her cancer would've been cured at an early stage. But the good thing is, she still has a high possibility of curing her metastasized cancer by undergoing intense treatment procedures.

Soon after Sonali broke the news of her cancer on Twitter, Akshay Kumar, who was holidaying with his family in New York, immediately went to meet her. He consoled her and told her to remain strong and fight the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Bollywood actresses like Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari visited her house while others sent their love and support on social media.

Cancer survivors Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala also reached out and shared an important message with the 43-year-old actress as she battles the life-threatening disease.

On the other hand, Irrfan Khan is also undergoing treatment for his rare disease called neuroendocrine tumour in London.