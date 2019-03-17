A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra's significant stomach bulge in a grey and black skirt suit during the New York Fashion Week had sparked speculations of her being pregnant with Nick Jonas' child. It was also reported that Priyanka was trying to hide her baby bump and many wondered if she was already in her first trimester. But it looks like the newly wedded couple are not in a hurry to start their family.

After getting married in an extravagant wedding ceremony in India on December 1, last year, Priyanka and Nick have been enjoying their 'we' time and their PDA has taken over the internet by storm. Recently, Priyanka also featured in Jonas Brothers' new music video Sucker which also saw Joe Jonas, his fiancée Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas. Nick recently gifted Priyanka a brand new Maybach worth 200 K dollars.

And according to Priyanka and Nick's friend, 'there's no mad race for them to have a baby.' "Nick's got a lot on his plate with the new Jonas Brothers project that's all taking on a life of its own. It's a whirlwind right now and only going to get busier. And Priyanka's plate is very full with work as well. She's scheduled to start shooting another movie very soon and she's got more work lined up after that. Of course, if she was to get pregnant this year, it would be more than welcome. They both definitely want kids. But for now at least, it's more of a case of them letting it happen when it happens. There's no massive pressure," the friend of the couple was quoted as saying by Hollywood Life.

Earlier, when Priyanka appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' show, she couldn't stop gushing about Nick and how he has not been corrupted even after being in the entertainment industry for a long time. "He's so family driven, he's all about his parents. It's just really nice and sweet," Priyanka had said on the celebrity chat show.

On Koffee With Karan, Priyanka spoke about embracing motherhood and said that when she'll get pregnant, she would like to follow the footsteps of Kareena Kapoor Khan for the way she carried during her pregnancy days before giving birth to her son Taimur.