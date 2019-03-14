There's no secret that it was pretty much kind of a love at first sight for Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus when they met at a charity event in 2006 at the age of 13. Let's admit it that keeping your ex in your life when you have moved on and married the love of your life is probably quite the hardest thing to do. Both are now married to different people (Miley Cyrus married Liam Hemsworth while Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra) after parting ways with each other but it looks like the ex-lovers still remember their time together.

Miley, on Tuesday, uploaded a cheeky screenshot of Nick Jonas who DMed her on Instagram after looking at her throwback photo in which she had shared the frame with her younger sister Noah. "Amazing. These throwback shots have been (lit)," Nick wrote in his DM to Miley on Instagram.

Sharing the screenshot on her Instagram, an enthused Miley wrote, "That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been (lit)." The Instagram post sparked speculations of trouble in Priyanka's paradise. However, the Desi Girl gave the best reply to Miley on her Instagram post letting her fans know how to handle the your partner's ex like a pro.

"Lol. Hahaha...Hubby is right. These posts r (fire emoji)," Priyanka commented on Miley's Instagram post. Her reply won many hearts on the internet.

Earlier, on that day, Priyanka had shared a romantic picture with hubby Nick with a new maybach in the background and wrote, "When the hubby goes number one...the wifey gets a @maybach!! Introducing...Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha...I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever...@nickjonas."

Jonas Brothers' latest song Sucker is currently topping the Billboard's Hot 100 list which also features Priyanka Chopra in a whole new avatar.

Well, going by Priyanka's response to hubby Nick's ex-girlfriend, it looks like the Quantico star has no room for jealousy and insecurities in her relationship.