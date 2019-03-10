Kareena Kapoor Khan had set a precedent for pregnant women by getting it all right - from making fashion statements through the nine months of her pregancy to losing oodles of weight post giving birth and getting back into shape by following strict diet plan. And as Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have been saying that they are ready to start a family together, it looks like PeeCee will be following the footsteps of Kareena during her pregnancy phase.

Priyanka and Kareena had appeared on the finale episode of Koffee With Karan 6 hosted by Karan Johar. And as the celebrity chat show has already brought its curtains down, the makers of the show will now be going to treat their viewers by releasing some of the amazing moments in their behind the scenes (BTS) videos.

In one of the BTS videos of Koffee With Karan, Priyanka will be seen gushing about how she was fascinated with Kareena, her maternity fashion statements and how gracefully she carried herself during her pregnancy days before giving birth to Taimur.

A few days ago, Priyanka's significant stomach bulge in a grey and black skirt suit during the New York Fashion Week had sparked speculations of her being pregnant with Nick Jonas' child. It was also reported that Priyanka was trying to hide her baby bump and many wondered if she was already in her first trimester.

However, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had rubbished the reports saying that it was just a bad camera angle. She also revealed that she did have a word with Priyanka about the whole issue to which Priyanka replied that since she was tired, she had a slumped posture and thus such photos.

Earlier, during the promotions of Isn't It Romantic, Priyanka had spoken about her motherhood plans and had said that it will happen in an organic way.

Well, it looks like Priyanka is all geared up to set a new precedent for pregnant women across the world as soon as she will enter her maternity phase.