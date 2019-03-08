Kareena Kapoor Khan is one Bollywood celebrity who has kept herself away from the virtual world of social media. But despite maintaining a distance, the actress often gets trolled be it for turning size zero or for her comment on feminism or for marrying a muslim. Not just that, but Kareena often gets judged on the internet for her looks post giving birth. And as her pictures keeps surfacing on the internet whenever she attends some event or strolls around the city wearing glamorous outfits, trolls often term her as aunty.

When Kareena appeared on Arbaaz Khan's new show called Pinch, she was shown a nasty comment thrown at her by a social media user which reads, "You are an aunty now.. don't act like a teenager."

Though Kareena looked quite upset and angry after reading the comment, she was later seen smiling in the two-minute long trailer of the show. Reacting strongly on it, Kareena sent out a message to trolls by saying, "Celebrities, actors, actresses do not have any feelings. We have to just take everything."

Kareena has lost oodles of weight post her pregnancy and got back into shape by following strict diet plan, which she teamed up with rigorous weight-loss training sessions in the gym. When Kareena turned size zero for Tashan a decade ago, there were reports that she had crash dieted and starved herself for a few days which made her collapse on the film sets. The incident gave rise to speculations whether Kareena was suffering from anorexia.

On the work front, Kareena is currently busy shooting for Karan Johar's produced film Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in important roles. She was recently spotted on the sets of the film flaunting her baby bump.