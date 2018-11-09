Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle have been good friends ever since they met at Elle Women in Television dinner in 2016. And as the Quantico actress is all set to get married to her boyfriend Nick Jonas on December 2 in Rajasthan, it is highly unlikely that Meghan would be omitted from the wedding guest list. But it looks like the Duchess of Sussex won't be able to make it to her friend Priyanka's wedding.

Meghan is pregnant and there's a high possibility that she might skip flying to India considering her royal status and lack of proper security arrangements on her arrival. She had even cut down her public appearances during her first official 16-day Royal Tour across Australia, Tonga, New Zealand, and Fiji.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their baby in spring as announced by the Kensington Palace. And the Royal family had made an announcement stating that Duke and Duchess will be cutting back from all their engagements keeping Meghan's health in mind.

Earlier, it was reported that Meghan was quite excited about Priyanka and Nick's wedding after the couple made it official with their engagement on July 18.

"Meghan can't wait to get an invite to their wedding and hopes to be a bridesmaid too! Meghan is not surprised at all that Nick and Priyanka are getting married quickly. She thinks Priyanka is an amazing woman and Nick would be smart to lock her down. Meghan is a fan of Nick's music too and thinks they are hot together and will be even better as a married couple," an insider had told Hollywood Life.

It was also reported that Priyanka and Nick had enjoyed some time at the royal couple's house around the same week that the pop singer proposed to the Quantico actress.

While Priyanka had accompanied Meghan when she said "I do" to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, on May 19, it remains to be seen whether Meghan would buy some time to visit her friend and wish the bride-to-be on her big day.

Priyanka and Nick's wedding will be held at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace Hotel and the guest list will comprise 200 people of close family members and friends.