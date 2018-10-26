Samantha Markle has called her half-sister and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle a liar for her statement about putting herself through college during a speech at the Royal tour.

Meghan made a speech about giving new grants for the Fiji National University and the University of the South Pacific. Meghan also spoke about how she paid for her own college education. However, Samantha disagrees with Meghan and called her a liar as she claims their father Thomas Markle paid for all the tuition fees and other expenses.

Samantha said that Thomas shelled out a bomb for Meghan's education from elementary school till high school. Meghan's half-sister also claimed that Thomas paid a huge amount of tuition fee and claims to have all the receipts of these payments to prove the Duchess wrong.

A day after Meghan's speech, Samantha took to Twitter to call out Meghan's lie. She wrote. "Dad paid her college tuition! She forgot the most important part of her speech and there are receipts to prove it. I love my sister but this is ridiculous. You can't lie like this, Meg! Delusionally absurd."

"Our father paid for her education. This speech is not true," she concluded.

Meghan made her speech to a room full of college graduating students and said, "As a university graduate, I know the personal feeling of pride and excitement that comes with attending university, from the moment you receive the acceptance letter to exams you spend countless late nights studying for."

"I am also fully aware of the challenges of being able to afford this level of schooling for many people around the world, myself included. It was with scholarships, financial aid programs and earnings from a job on campus that went directly towards my tuition that I was able to attend university and without question, it was worth every effort," Meghan added.

Along with Samantha, Thomas has claimed multiple times stating he paid $30k per year for the former Suits actress' tuition expenses in an interview with Daily Mail.