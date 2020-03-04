After the massive success of KGF Chapter 1, there has been a lot of excitement and anticipation among audience to witness Rocking Star Yash in his action packed avatar Rocky Bhai in KGF 2. And while the Kannada superstar has been rigorously shooting for the second installment of KGF, Yash visited his hometown Bengaluru thrice for this cute reason amid his busy shoot schedule.

As we all know that Yash is a family man and never fails to take some time out from his busy schedule to spend some quality time with his wife and children. And as a doting father, Yash went to Bengaluru to meet his son who was born on October 30, 2019.

Meanwhile, Yash has been prepping hard to look for his part and according to reports, the KGF star will go shirtless for a fist fight with Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2.

There probably must've been no one who could've imagined that a Kannada film like KGF Chapter 1 starring Rocking Star Yash would become such a big hit across the country. Fans are now eagerly waiting for KGF 2, which will unfold the rise and fall of Rocky after separating Garuda's head from his body in Chapter 1. And while the excitement is already sky high, fans have got yet another reason to rejoice as KGF 2 Hindi version has now topped the list of most awaited Hindi films of 2020.

A few days ago, Yash had welcomed Raveena on-board. He took to Instagram to post a picture from KGF 2 sets and wrote, "Ramika Sen may not be welcome to Rocky's territory.. but Raveena ma'am is definitely more than welcome to Yash's hometown! It's a pleasure having you onboard ma'am !! Let's have a blast."

Raveena too shared a post with Yash on her Instagram handle. She uploaded a boomerang video in which they both can be seen giving deadly looks. "When looks can kill.. the 'death warrant' has been signed on," Raveena captioned the post.

Going by their social media banter, it is pretty evident that Yash is super excited to share screen space with Raveena in the second chapter of KGF. In the film, Raveena will be seen playing the role of a cop Ramika Sen.

There have been a lot of theories about KGF 2 and how the story will unfold in the sequel. And if fan theories are anything to go by, Rocky may die at the conclusion.

And since the buzz around KGF 2 after the success of KGF 1 is tremendous, there's a possibility that KGF 2 might outperform KGF 1 and become the highest grossing movie in Sandalwood.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the period drama/action film is a sequel of KGF: Chapter 1 released in 2018, starring Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the villain.