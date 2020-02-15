The iconic and upbeat song from 1994 thriller Mohra, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast, has always been synonymous with Raveena Tandon who had set fire in the industry with her sensuous moves. The song is still etched in everyone's mind that you just can't think of anyone else than Raveena dancing on it. So when KGF star Yash addressed Raveena with the song's lyrics calling her 'mast mast', fans began wondering if the Kannada superstar had been an ardent fan of her KGF 2 co-star.

A couple of days ago, Rocking Star Yash welcomed Raveena on-board. He took to Instagram to post a picture from KGF 2 sets and wrote, "Ramika Sen may not be welcome to Rocky's territory.. but Raveena ma'am is definitely more than welcome to Yash's hometown! It's a pleasure having you onboard ma'am !! Let's have a blast."

Raveena too shared a post with Yash on her Instagram handle. She uploaded a boomerang video in which they both can be seen giving deadly looks. "When looks can kill.. the 'death warrant' has been signed on," Raveena captioned the post.

Commenting on Raveena's post, Yash used a line from the actress's hit song. "Yeh warrant cheese hai badi mast mast.. but still needs Rocky's approval so let's stick to looks for now," he wrote. To which, Raveena gave a perfect reply saying, "Yash your ilaaka, your approval, done. My territory, my rules ! Nahin toh ankhiyon se bhi goli maare."

Going by their social media banter, it is pretty evident that Yash is super excited to share screen space with Raveena in the second chapter of KGF. In the film, Raveena will be seen playing the role of a cop Ramika Sen.

Rocky will die fighting three major battles?

At the end of KGF Chapter 1, Ramika Sen orders the Army to wipe out the biggest criminal of India and the next moment we were shown a glimpse of Rocky standing there. The year shown was 1981 which hints at Rocky becoming the biggest kingpin of the underworld who now owns KGF wiping out all his enemies since 1978.

There have been a lot of theories about KGF 2 and how the story will unfold in the sequel. And if fan theories are anything to go by, Rocky may die at the conclusion.

And since the buzz around KGF 2 after the success of KGF 1 is tremendous, there's a possibility that KGF 2 might outperform KGF 1 and become the highest grossing movie in Sandalwood.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the period drama/action film is a sequel of KGF: Chapter 1 released in 2018, starring Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the villain.

(With IANS Inputs)