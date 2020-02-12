Telugu media is abuzz with the rumours of the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 approaching versatile actress Ramya Krishnan to play an important role in the multilingual flick. After she turned down the offer, they zeroed in on Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who is now playing the role of Indian Prime Minister in the Yash-starrer.

If the rumours are to be believed, Ramya Krishnan was the first choice, but she could not take up the project over remuneration issues. After the deal did not happen, the producer's were forced to find an alternative face and Raveena Tandon was brought on board, say reports in Telugu media.

Ramya Krishnan is a familiar name among the Kannada audience as she had worked with many movies in the female leads in the past. Moreover, she has the pan-Indian appeal after playing the role of Sivagami in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series.

However, our sources say that Raveena Tandon was the first choice and the makers had not approached Ramya Krishnan. She is playing the role named Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of the country who issues death warrant against the India's most-wanted criminal and powerful man, Rocky Bhai.

Raveena Tandon has joined the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 in Mysuru, recently, and shared her excitement of working with the team on Twitter. She wrote, "Happy to share this much awaited news with all! Thankyou , my coolest director in da world @Prashanth_neel for such a warm welcome in the KGF family. In and as Ramika sen. [sic]"

Even Raveena Tandon is a familiar name among Kannada audience as she had played the female lead in Upendra, two decades ago.

Prashanth Neel-directorial has Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N Simha and others in the cast.