Realme is going to make a big move in the Indian smartphone industry with the launch of its latest smartphone, which is also the company's first-ever flagship in the market. Realme X2 Pro launch event is taking place in New Delhi on Wednesday, where the company will put the final piece to the puzzle.

Since Realme X2 Pro was launched in China last month, all of its specs and features are known. But the mystery around the pricing of the phone in India needs to be revealed, which will be done at the upcoming event. Based on Realme X2 Pro's pricing in China, the handset is likely to be priced around Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000.

Realme X2 Pro launch event is going to be live-streamed, so fans from anywhere in India or the world can be a part of the unveiling. Here are the live-streaming details:

Where to watch: Realme India's official YouTube channel When to watch: 12:30 p.m. onwards How to watch: On mobile via YouTube app or via PC via the browser

Realme is banking on the success of the X2 Pro, which is to be pitted against OnePlus flagships. The company is also hosting a "blind sale" for the phone, which lets interested buyers place an order for the phone and be among the first ones to own it. The trickiest part here is that the price is not yet revealed and Realme is only taking a booking amount of Rs 1,000 while the rest is to be paid after the launch.

But there's a good chance Realme is going to live up the hype. The X2 Pro is a feature-packed flagship, ready to take on the big leagues. It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Fluid display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate, a quad-camera setup on the back and a 16MP selfie shooter.

The primary camera of Realme X2 Pro is made up of a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 13MP telephoto lens, 8MP third sensor with 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Other interesting features include a 4,000mAh battery, which is powered by 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology, 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

So are you looking forward to Realme X2 Pro? Let us know!