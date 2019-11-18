Realme is only two days away from launching its first-ever flagship, Realme X2 Pro, in India. With this move, the company is taking on brands like OnePlus and Xiaomi, which have had an aggressive approach in the premium smartphone space. Realme wants to make a better offer and offer a better package with Realme X2 Pro, but will it succeed?

Realme has proved itself time and again with affordable phones and it wants to expand its reach in the Indian smartphone market. Realme X2 Pro is the company's ticket to the niche premium category. By the looks of it, Realme seems to have it all figured out.

Realme's confidence in the X2 Pro is quite commendable. The company is hosting a "blind order" sale, where customers can pay Rs 1,000 towards Realme X2 Pro before even knowing its price. Once the smartphone launches on November 20, the remaining balance can be cleared to buy the phone on a priority basis. The offer is only limited to 855 customers, so if you've faith in Realme then go for it. If you wish to get some insights on how much it could be priced, continue reading.

Realme X2 Pro was launched in China last month. Since the Indian pricing of the handset will be revealed on the day of launch, we can guess the expected price based on its China price. Realme X2 Pro was launched in three variants in China, 6GB+64GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB, priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 27,600), CNY 2,899 (around Rs 29,600) and CNY 3,299 (approx. Rs 33,700). By adding some custom charges and currency exchange rates, we assume the Realme X2 Pro to be priced anywhere between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000.

If your expectations match the potential pricing of the Realme X2 Pro, placing the "blind order" for the phone gives you the advantage of owning Realme's flagship before the masses. To give you a better perspective of what's on offer with the new X2 Pro, here's a look at the key specs.

Realme X2 Pro features Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ with up to 12GB RAM, similar to OnePlus 7T Pro. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Fluid display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The camera setup on the phone is quite attractive as it sports quad rear cameras and a 16MP selfie shooter.

The main camera setup comprises of a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 13MP telephoto lens, 8MP third sensor with 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The on-paper camera specs of Realme X2 Pro look impressive, although we reserve our final verdict until hands on experience.

Another major highlight of Realme X2 Pro is a 4,000mAh battery, which is powered by 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology. It is believed the smartphone can fully be charged in 30 minutes. Other features include 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.