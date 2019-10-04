Realme is upping its game in the smartphone space by stepping into the premium category with the launch of Realme X2 Pro. The company is busy teasing the handset's key features, which has already got everyone talking about Realme's new flagship killer.

Realme has surely built some excitement and hype around the X2 Pro smartphone, which it plans to launch in Europe. There's no exact release date for the new smartphone, but Realme has made the headlines by confirming some key features of the Realme X2 Pro.

We'd previously reported that Realme X2 Pro would borrow two main features from OnePlus 7T and it looks like there's a lot more to be excited about the upcoming Realme phone. In addition to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and "90Hz Fluid Display," Realme X2 Pro is said to feature 64MP quad-camera setup with 20X zoom.

This won't be the first time Realme will add four lenses in its phones. The company has achieved this feat with budget phones such as Realme 5, 5 Pro, XT and X2. But the Realme X2 Pro's quad-camera setup will be more sophisticated, led by a 64MP primary sensor and the capability to zoom 20x using hybrid zoom technology.

All the three features in the Realme X2 Pro are touted as the first in its price segment, which means the handset would be priced lower than OnePlus 7T. But there's one more feature that will surprise rivals and fans. Realme X2 Pro will support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology, which puts rivals in a tough spot.

It is interesting to see Realme's aggressive approach in the premium smartphone segment, where phones are either priced too high or lack the flagship element in the name of cost. OnePlus has managed to create a niche in this space and also emerged as a winner in many markets, mostly in India. There's no word on whether Realme would launch its X2 Pro in India, but we'll know of it once the handset is introduced in Europe.

The pricing of the Realme X2 Pro will surely disrupt the premium space and likely put a dent in OnePlus' harmonious journey. It's only a matter of time before we know just how successful Realme's new approach is. Stay tuned for updates.