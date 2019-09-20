OnePlus is known to improve its phones drastically with every new generation. Following the success of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker is paving way for the OnePlus 7T, which has been anything but a mystery to the world. After revealing the first look of the phone and giving a sneak peek into some key upgrades, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shared another key detail about the upcoming flagship.

In an interview with Tech Radar, Lau confirmed that OnePlus 7T's charging solution will be better than OnePlus 7 Pro. The new handset is going to feature Warp Charge 30T and the additional "T" in the company's proprietary technology is all about faster-charging speed and more.

According to Lau, OnePlus 7T's Warp Charge 30T will offer the "best charging solution for real world usage." Simply put, the phone will charge 23 percent faster than its predecessor, even while using it. That's a thoughtful integration considering OnePlus phones have proven to be a favourite among the gamer's community.

"Compared to other charging technology that rely on high voltage, Warp Charge 30T is able fast charge without overheating, even enabling phone users the capability to game while they charge their devices," Lau noted.

OnePlus' Warp Charge delivers 6A at 5V to achieve 30W charging. It is also unlike most fast charging solutions as Warp Charge 30 does all the heavy lifting of handling power management inside the power brick instead of the phone. This trick prevents the phone from overheating while charging at a fast pace while the device is in use.

OnePlus Warp Charge, formerly Dash Charge, has been around even when fast charging wasn't a popular notion. Even though some brands like Huawei and Samsung have faster-charging capabilities, OnePlus manages to stay afloat due to its early adoption and continually improving the tech.

In our real-time tests, OnePlus 7 Pro charged from 0-100 percent in about 75 minutes. If the 7T's fast charging is going to better, we can expect to see some real difference.

OnePlus is going to officially launch OnePlus 7T in India on September 26. A global launch event has also been confirmed to take place in London on October 10. The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus 7T will have a 90Hz Fluid Display, triple rear cameras with a revamped rear design and now Warp Charge 30T.

Are you excited for the OnePlus 7T series? Stay tuned for updates.