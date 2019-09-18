OnePlus isn't shying away from revealing key details about its upcoming products, be it OnePlus TV or OnePlus 7T. But in an explosive revelation, the company put out the first look of OnePlus 7T in its full glory, giving fans an eyeful at the redesign OnePlus 7 successor.

OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus 7T in India on September 26. With less than ten days for the big reveal, OnePlus gave away the design of the OnePlus 7T's rear panel, which has gone under a thoughtful makeover. OnePlus has killed the pill-shaped camera module for a circular ring, which certainly elevates the beauty of the device.

In a forum post detailing the design of OnePlus 7T, the company CEO Pete Lau shared everything that has gone into the making of the upcoming flagship.

"At OnePlus, we believe that design must not only be visually pleasing but also enhance the overall user experience. We've completely reimagined the camera housing this time to not only make a bold visual statement but also enable our product to fit naturally and comfortably in your palms for a seamless and premium user experience," Lau said in a statement.

OnePlus has taken a bold step in revealing the OnePlus 7T design, confirming all the rumours that had shown us a similar model. But in doing so, the company wants to get ahead of leaks and control the narrative. That said, OnePlus went a step further into talking about the little things that make the OnePlus 7T's design so beautiful.

OnePlus 7T's triple rear camera inside a circular ring grabs all the attention at first glance. The company said it went through over fifty designs before finalising on the circular design and it forms a "seamless, balanced feel." But the beauty lies beyond that. The new smooth matte surface with a metallic radiance makes a bold visual statement and frankly, the pictures don't do complete justice.

OnePlus did not share the display design of the 7T, but the sketches suggest it will have a flat display, unlike OnePlus 7 Pro's curved one. The sketches also show a tiny notch on top, which leaves us with no pop-up camera. The rear camera module appears to be protruding, so we just have to see the device for real before passing any judgements.

One of the renders also shows the volume controls on the left and the power and alert slider on the right, just like OnePlus 7. The logo takes the regular centre spot at the back and the company's name is printed at the bottom. There's still no headphone jack. This summarises the complete OnePlus 7T design.

OnePlus 7T will be launched in India on September 26, revealing all the features, such as a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+, triple camera sensors, UD fingerprint scanner and more.

Are you excited for the launch?