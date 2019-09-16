OnePlus has become a household name in the industry and it is often associated with premium products at disruptive pricing. After becoming the number 1 premium brand in India with the success of its smartphones, the company is for the first time exploring into a new product category with the launch of OnePlus TV.

The upcoming OnePlus event is an important one for the company as it marks the brand's entry into a competitive space dominated by the likes of Samsung, Sony, LG and Xiaomi. While OnePlus TV will take the spotlight at the event, OnePlus 7T isn't going to lurk in the shadows. After a lot of suspense building and series of leaks, OnePlus has finally confirmed that its OnePlus 7T series is arriving this month.

To be precise OnePlus is going to host an event in India on September 26 to launch its OnePlus 7T. The event will take place in New Delhi and an online event will be hosted on OnePlus.com as well as OnePlus official Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channels for its fans in the U.S. Post that, OnePlus is hosting a special "OnePlus 7T Series Launch Event" on October 10 in London.

What to expect?

The leaks have been piling up about OnePlus 7T phones and OnePlus TV, but the company has controlled the narrative on its first smart TV by offering a sneak peek into some exciting features. This has fed ample excitement and anticipation among fans. Here's what we know about the upcoming products so far:

OnePlus TV

OnePlus TV is going to be a premium product that defines the smart TV industry with top-of-the-line features at competitive pricing. The company has already confirmed that there will be a 55-inch 4K QLED panel with Dolby Vision, a Kevlar back, built-in Chromecast, Google Play, 8 speakers with an output of 50 watts and Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared a photo of the OnePlus TV remote, a sleek, premium controller much like Apple TV remote. The controls are kept simple, yet they appear to carry out all the functions of a full-sized TV remote. The simple design of the remote suggests the OnePlus TV is going to be on the same lines, so it will be exciting to see what's in store.

OnePlus TV is going to first launch in India, exclusively on Amazon.in, and based on the response, the company will bring the new product category to other markets.

OnePlus 7T series

OnePlus 7T details have widely leaked on the web, with popular tipsters giving away key features and specs. But nothing is for certain unless OnePlus confirms it all at the upcoming event. But OnePlus did confirm one particular detail, perhaps one of the most exciting one, that the 7T smartphone will have a 90Hz display.

OnePlus 7 Pro's 90Hz display was a well-received feature by critics and consumers alike. In fact, it was our most favourite from the time when we reviewed the phone. Now that the company has decided to bring 90Hz refresh rate panel to OnePlus 7T, it will be a feature for the masses those who cannot afford the OnePlus 7 Pro.

In a recent leak, it was revealed that the OnePlus 7T would have a 6.55-inch 2K display with a tiny notch, Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, triple rear camera with a 48MP primary sensor, and a 3,800mAh battery with Warp Charge. It remains to be seen if these features are actually true.

As for OnePlus 7T Pro, expect a few more upgrades as compared to the 7T. The Pro model could get a better display, camera and battery, all that for a price hike. Meanwhile, check out this exciting trailer put out by OnePlus.