Amid flickering glances of OnePlus 7T Pro online, there are a few rumours flooding the internet that the flagship killer device will be launched on September 26 in India. The development followed immediately after a claim that the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro is on October 15. If September 26 stikes the mind, then it is because this will be the same day when OnePlus will be launching its smart Android TV.

The claims tend to be realistic considering OnePlus follows a trend of launching a biannual cycle for its smartphone with its "T" variants. So, analysing all the leaks, rumours and the company's trends, the Shenzhen-based company is expected to bring out two variants namely, OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T as an upgrade to its OnePlus 7.

The latest update on the launch date of the OnePlus devices was tipped by Max J. The tipster has earlier reported that the launch will take place on October 15, which has been clarified now to be the date on which the OnePlus 7T will go on its first sale of the device.

OnePlus may repeat its practice of launching the 7T Pro in India before launching it in US and European markets, as it did many times in the past. According to Max J, the smartphone is expected to make its way to the US and Europe on October 10.

Analysing the rumours and leaks, it can be noticed that if the tip is reliable then the company will get only a four-month window to make both the products ready for sale in the market. OnePlus has always launched its products with a six-month window, but this time it might change its cycle to push in its "T Pro" model on sale.

Now, talking about specs, the leaked live images circulating the internet in the name of OnePlus 7T Pro showcases curved edges and a notch-less display. This can be used as a hint to expect a pop-up selfie camera similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Another viral live image of OnePlus 7T Pro showcases a vertically placed rear triple camera setup.

Curating the estimations about OnePlus' flagship killer capabilities, the latest device is expected to sandwich a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 plus SoC within its lucid and glossy case.

If the rumours tend to be true then we will get to know more details of the devices on September 26. Stay tuned for further revelations.