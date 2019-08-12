OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant will be anyway foraying into the smart TV vertical this year. But the speculation of its release was finally clarified by the listing of OnePlus TV on Bluetooth SIG trying to certify its product before the launch.

According to an announcement made by its CEO Pete Lau in September last year, the company has plans to launch its smart TV within a year. OnePlus is stepping into the sales of electronics from smartphone manufacturing to diverse product portfolio.

According to an unconfirmed report by mysmartprice, OnePlus has plans of launching a range of smart TVs by September end and most probably the expected date for the launch will be September 26. The report adds that the Chinese manufacturers will be using panels from TPV Display Technologies for the TVs. There are also claims that OnePlus will launch an OLED TV at a higher price margin.

The Bluetooth SIG documents claimed to authenticate the launch states that the company will release its products in China, India and the US. The documents also revealed that the company will release TVs with four size variants of 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch.

The TVs are expected to host the latest Bluetooth 5.0 providing a unique Android TV experience that would combine customised user interface and apps. Considering Pete Lau's announcement to provide competing solutions, the TVs are expected to sandwich some AI enhancements and operating systems in its board clubbed with a premium design and a 4K HDR screen.

However, the clear motive of OnePlus to enter the TV manufacturing was to redefine the standards of vision and transfer the Android experience from the hands to the large screen just through advanced Bluetooth connectivity.

According to Pete Lau, the predominant TVs are not offering a well-integrated internet experience and that is what OnePlus aims to perfect through their innovation. The company intends to provide substance and style to the TVs to produce great picture quality, immersive audio, and elegant designing. The company also has plans to integrate the TVs with AI-powered voice Assistant.

OnePlus is expected to go for the online Sales of the TVs by partnering with Amazon in India.