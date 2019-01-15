Xiaomi's recently unveiled new smart Mi LED TV 4A PRO and 4X PRO series will finally available for purchase later today on Flipkart and mi.com in India.

As part of the launch offer, HDFC card holders are entitled to get Rs 1,500 off on Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A PRO and 4X PRO against MRP Rs 22,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. They will be made available at Mi Home in coming weeks.

Are Xiaomi's new smart Mi LED TV 4X PRO and Mi LED TV 4A PRO worth investing your money?

Absolutely yes! And in fact, you won't have shell out a fortune to get them. Considering the features, they are the most cost-effective modern television sets in the market.

Rival brands with similar hardware costs anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 90,000. It's no wonder the Xiaomi was able to sell more than 600,000 units within six months after the launch of the first Mi TV. The company has already made a mark in such a short time in the niche smart LED television segment in the Indian market.

The new Mi LED TV 4A PRO and 4X PRO are actually better than their previous Mi TVs (except for PRO series). For instance, consumers can switch between Android TV and Xiaomi's PatchWall interface with a simple button tap, which no smart television series can boast off.

With Google's Android TV, you get access to the Play Store and it will offer flexibility in terms of compatibility to Chromecast, which makes it extremely easy to enjoy any content of your choice.

If you go for PatchWall, you can enjoy more than 700,000 hours of content with deep integration with online and set-top box content with universal search making it easy to search for any content across sources. Some of the top content partners being Hotstar, Hungama, Sony Liv, Voot, Eros Now, Zee5, Hooq, Epic ON and more. Even the build quality, sleek design and internal hardware of Mi LED TVs are noteworthy.

The Mi LED TV 4X PRO sports a massive 55-inch (138.8cm) 4K UHD display with the panel featuring 10-bit colour depth, and support for HDR10 video format guaranteeing rich viewing experience. Under-the-hood, it houses 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-450 GPU, 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. It also comes with 20W stereo speakers tuned for louder sound and heavier bass with the outside topped with a beautiful metallic grey finish.

The retail package also comes with Xiaomi's intelligent Bluetooth remote, which features a built-in microphone, which helps consumers control volume, change channels. It also supports Google Voice Search.

On the other hand, the Mi LED TV 4A PRO flaunts 43-inch full HD and comes with same audio and internal hardware as seen in the top-end model, except for RAM capacity. It has 1GB physical memory.