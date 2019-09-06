There's just so much happening in the tech world, the excitement of the enthusiasts must be shooting through the roof. OnePlus is a name often associated with innovation and hype around its products is preeminent. After the successful launch of the OnePlus 7-series, the company is going to bring successors to the current flagship along with a new product category as early as this month.

OnePlus TV has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet, with the company taking part in revealing some key features of the upcoming product. Now, the company's co-founder and CEO Pete Lau has shared a crucial aspect of the OnePlus TV, its remote.

OnePlus TV remote has already impressed fans and critics with its elegant design - as if the brainchild behind it is Jony Ive - the respected former Apple design chief. Lau shared the image of OnePlus TV remote on Twitter and many have found a close resemblance to the Apple TV remote.

OnePlus TV remote has a brushed metal body with very few buttons to carry out all the functions. There's a control pad on the top to let users browse through the UI, a dedicated Google Assistant button for voice commands to get access to shows, weather updates and control smart home devices, and a button with OnePlus logo on it, which is likely to launch OnePlus-related apps and services.

There is also a hamburger-style menu button along with a blank button, which we are guessing could be a power button or something users can map it to for one-click access. Finally, there is a capsule-shaped button for going back and selecting certain content on the TV. Interestingly, OnePlus TV remote has the volume control on the right - just like on the smartphones, which is highly unconventional.

OnePlus appears to have addressed one of the biggest pain points of TV remotes by adding USB Type-C port for charging. You won't have to go hunting for batteries when the juice runs out. We hope the TV remote also supports Warp Charge, which would be a great addition.

OnePlus has spent great attention to the detail in OnePlus TV remote. This only suggests the TV is going to compliment the remote with a premium design. After all, Lau already confirmed that OnePlus TV would be positioned in the premium segment against the likes of Samsung and Sony rather than ultra-affordable Mi TVs.

We already know that the OnePlus TV is coming with a 55-inch 4K QLED display, Dolby Vision, built-in Chromecast, Google Play, 8 speakers with an output of 50 watts, Dolby Atmos, and a custom UI based on Android TV OS.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus TV is an interesting product, but things get further exciting as the company also plans to unveil OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro alongside its new TV. Rumours about the OnePlus 7T have been just as frequent as the OnePlus TV, giving insights on what can be expected.

There's no concrete evidence to support that the OnePlus 7T series will launch later this month, but that's highly likely. There's a good reason for you to be excited about the upcoming launch as Lau recently confirmed to CNET that the smartphone will indeed have a 90Hz display as seen in the OnePlus 7 Pro.

When we reviewed the OnePlus 7T Pro, the smooth 90Hz display refresh rate really did a number. It is addictive and makes the user experience pleasant. But it will no longer be a premium feature as OnePlus will bring it to the comparatively affordable OnePlus 7T.

"OnePlus was the first in the industry to use a QHD Plus 90Hz AMOLED screen with the ultra premium OnePlus 7 Pro," Lau told CNET. "The overwhelming positive feedback pushed us to bring 90Hz, which we believe will become standard on flagship phones, to our highly acclaimed premium lineup so that more people can experience the smooth scrolling display."