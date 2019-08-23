OnePlus is building hype for its upcoming product, OnePlus TV, in the best possible way by offering a sneak peek into what's coming. After revealing the name and logo of its latest product and confirming that India will be the first market to get OnePlus TV, the Chinese smartphone maker has ousted another key feature about the upcoming television.

Rumours about OnePlus TV have been buzzing on the internet, but OnePlus just confirmed that its smart TV will have a 55-inch QLED display. This is more than just a sneak peek and a crucial detail about the TV itself. This also clears any rumours about the TV offering an OLED panel, instead, it's getting a 4K quantum dot or QLED display, which is relatively cheaper than the former option. This suggests the OnePlus TV could be priced aggressively in the market.

But Gadgets 360 recently reported that OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said the OnePlus TV would be positioned in the premium segment and compete against the offerings from Samsung and Sony rather than Xiaomi's Mi TV. So there's some room for mystery until the launch in this particular space.

OnePlus might have confirmed that it will offer its TV in the 55-inch screen size, rumours have indicated that there could be more sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches. There's no way of knowing if this particular rumour is accurate as OnePlus did not give any hints in its brief Twitter post on Thursday.

OnePlus/Twitter

Further details about the OnePlus TV are scarce at the moment, but it is expected to run a custom version of Android TV, which OnePlus is expecting to be a huge USP. "One more key selling point that I want to highlight is that we are really optimising the Android TV system which I don't see a lot of brands in the Indian market [doing]. Because of our great partnership with Google, not only do we use their Android TV system but we also optimise it very deeply," Lau was quoted as saying.

Other features expected in the OnePlus TV include an HDR panel, AI Assistant and a Bluetooth remote. The official launch of the OnePlus TV is taking place next month, so there's not a lot of time left for us to keep guessing.