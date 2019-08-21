After months of suspense, OnePlus is finally settling the rumours about its upcoming product other than the much-anticipated OnePlus 7T. Only days after confirming that it will call its first television OnePlus TV, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed that it will be launched in India before any other market.

OnePlus' decision to launch its first smart TV in India makes sense considering the company's fast-growing success in the country. It has earned a name for itself in the premium smartphone category, something that belonged to Apple once. Now, the company wants to test the waters for its new product category in India before anywhere else. Depending on the response it gets here in India, it is likely that the company will bring OnePlus TV to its other markets.

"Over the past 6 years, we have achieved great success in India in large part because of our passionate and supportive community. Even after all these years, we're excited to explore exciting new opportunities hand-in-hand with you. The OnePlus TV is such an important product for all of us, and we can't wait to see it in living rooms all over India," Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus said in a post on OnePlus forum.

Luckily, fans won't have to wait much longer for the OnePlus TV. The official launch of OnePlus' first-ever TV is going to be launched as early as next month. The exact release date is yet to be finalised, but rumours have suggested it would happen later in the month.

Not just the date, most details about the OnePlus TV remain a mystery. From Pete's post, we can expect the OnePlus TV to have the top-of-the-line image and audio quality, which are the key focus points for the company as well.

"To me, designing a TV is about more than creating a high-quality display. A TV takes up a prominent spot in a household, meaning its design has to be worth viewing even when the TV is turned off," Pete added.

Seeing how artistically OnePlus designs its phones, OnePlus TV is surely going to be a visual delight. The company will continue its partnership with Amazon India for the sales of OnePlus TV and interested folks can choose the site's "Notify Me" option to stay updated.

If we have to go by the rumours, OnePlus TV is expected to arrive in four sizes, 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch, all with 4K resolution HDR panels. Naturally, the TV would run on Android, but it is likely that a forked version of OxygenOS could power the new product. Additional features could include integrated AI Assistant and Bluetooth 5.0 support.