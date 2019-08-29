The OnePlus family has been continuously in the news with its leaks and rumours on its products that include OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus TV. The OnePlus family has been the most anticipated brand for tech-enthusiasts and feature-hungry customers.

OnePlus has continued to lure its customers through its tech-heavy smartphone line-ups. Penetrating the market through its frequently shared leaks, the Chinese company has been gaining a lot of follow-up for their products. The most recent revelations through a verified source have quoted the specification of the rumoured OnePlus 7T. The source also cited the launch date for the device in India.

According to the revelations, OnePlus 7T will be launched in India on September 26, in New Delhi. The source named as Ishan Agarwal, through his Twitter handle, stated that the OnePlus 7T will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset with 8GB RAM in its base variant. The tweet clarified that the device will have two storage variant having 128GB and 265GB storage. OnePlus 7T will power the device through a 3800mAh battery.

The tipster claimed that the device will boast of a 6.55-inch 90Hz SuperAMOLED display. Coming to the camera configuration, the tweet noted that the device will host a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor and the other two cameras will possess 16MP and 12MP sensors. Though the properties of the secondary cameras were not clarified, the tweet read that the combination will allow wide-angle shots and 960fps slow-mo videos. OnePlus 7T will come in Frosted Silver and Haze Blue colours, added the tweet.

In yet another tweet, Ishan claimed that OnePlus will be providing its users with free cloud storage for a year. There have been additions to the information by the tipster which was not clarified and stated that OnePlus 7T Pro might come with the usual Snapdragon 855 chipset.

There is also a fair chance that the leaked information could be wrong and OnePlus 7T could have a different set of specifications. We'll know for sure at the launch next month. Stay tuned for updates.